SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,195,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,465 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $88,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5,686.0% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 807,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after buying an additional 793,879 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,931,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,652,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 633.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 282,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 244,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 771,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after buying an additional 200,881 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

