KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) Short Interest Update

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the September 15th total of 226,500 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 328,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of KBS Fashion Group by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 103,418 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in KBS Fashion Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KBS Fashion Group in the first quarter worth $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in KBS Fashion Group in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBS Fashion Group in the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KBS Fashion Group alerts:

NASDAQ KBSF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. 54,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,276. KBS Fashion Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52.

KBS Fashion Group Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of casual menswear. It operates through the following segments: Distributor Network, Corporate Stores, and Original Equipment Manufacturer. The Distributor Network segment consists of direct or sub-distributors which are operated by KBS branded stores.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for KBS Fashion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBS Fashion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.