Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Update

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SEHCF remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,307. Sweet Earth has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.
About Sweet Earth
