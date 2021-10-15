Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Update

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SEHCF remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,307. Sweet Earth has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

Get Sweet Earth alerts:

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers cosmetics products, including hemp hydrating oat and honey facial cleanser, balancing jasmine body oil, hydration cream, salve, lip balm, hydrating cleanser, hand sanitizer, balancing body oil, organic body scrub, rejuvenating salt soak, and muscle recovery rub.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.