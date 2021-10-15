Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the September 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director John Chisholm sold 3,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $32,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,235 shares of company stock worth $135,211 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth $229,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE NGS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. 56,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.61 million, a PE ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 2.11. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.89%.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.