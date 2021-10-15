Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,420 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Logitech International worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 114.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 19.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOGI stock opened at $88.33 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.9481 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

