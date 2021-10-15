Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.11% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $13,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,064,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after purchasing an additional 167,136 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 104.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 30,933 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 174.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 121,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 77,268 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 703,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,980,000 after buying an additional 606,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

