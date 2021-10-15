Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,076,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 72,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $14,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,869,000 after purchasing an additional 599,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,525,000 after purchasing an additional 647,809 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,697,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,074,000 after purchasing an additional 477,789 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Truist upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

