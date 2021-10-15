Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 457.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $17,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 734.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

SWK stock opened at $179.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.80 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

