Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $177,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 55.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $116.47 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

