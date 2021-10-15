Lincoln National Corp Has $1.10 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,075,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 777,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,549,000 after purchasing an additional 185,559 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 315,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average of $100.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.89 and a 52 week high of $109.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

