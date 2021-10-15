Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.
CMC stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43.
Several analysts recently commented on CMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commercial Metals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Commercial Metals worth $25,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.
About Commercial Metals
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
