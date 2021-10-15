Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

CMC stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commercial Metals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Commercial Metals worth $25,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

