Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,951 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 509 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.16. The stock had a trading volume of 49,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,659. The company has a market capitalization of $139.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.22. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.75.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

