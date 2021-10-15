Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1,242.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 971,344 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $18,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 26.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 47.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 8.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 991,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 74,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 38,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,220. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHN. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.