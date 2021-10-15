Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Public Storage by 26.9% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 161,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in Public Storage by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 35,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.50.

PSA traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.75. 3,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,991. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.59. The firm has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $332.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

