Natixis Reduces Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Natixis lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 203,957 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in eBay were worth $14,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 25,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 35.9% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,070,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 227.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 289,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after buying an additional 200,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $74.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.48.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

