OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,773 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,529,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,762,000.

BATS:CALF opened at $43.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.07.

