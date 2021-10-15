OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 35,510 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,510 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVUV. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 304.4% during the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 149,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 112,907 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $79.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.97.

