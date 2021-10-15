OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $2.42 Million in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7,172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NFTY opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $51.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

