OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 4,937 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.91% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 122.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter.

PDEC opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $30.97.

