24,393 Shares in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDC. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of EDC opened at $83.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.99. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $131.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.