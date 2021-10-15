Covington Capital Management Purchases 988 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

ENB stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.