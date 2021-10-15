Covington Capital Management Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $34.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

