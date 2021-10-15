Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Holdings Lifted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.15% of Bill.com worth $25,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 486.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,242,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,315,000 after acquiring an additional 50,515 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,489,700.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,395 shares of company stock valued at $62,402,801. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.45. 5,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.21 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.19 and a fifty-two week high of $308.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.72.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

