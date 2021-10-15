Cryptonovae Hits 1-Day Volume of $8,997.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $8,997.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for about $0.0560 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonovae alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00066804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00111789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00071636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,086.49 or 0.99936696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.53 or 0.06307795 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,125,813 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YAEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.