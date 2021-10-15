NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.10

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.10 and last traded at C$5.96, with a volume of 151571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Firstegy raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.73.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.02.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$187.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

