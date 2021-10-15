First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.96

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.96 and last traded at $56.94, with a volume of 369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Truist increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,018,000 after acquiring an additional 642,457 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 788.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

