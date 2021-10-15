Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.28

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.28 and last traded at $74.25, with a volume of 390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.12.

SF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.32.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.