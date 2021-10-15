Covington Capital Management Purchases 300 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 120.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Etsy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Etsy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in Etsy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Etsy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $2,730,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,485 shares of company stock worth $17,217,142. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.73.

ETSY opened at $215.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.49 and a twelve month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.