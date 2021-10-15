Covington Capital Management Purchases 633 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 21,100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,592,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after acquiring an additional 907,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,508,000 after acquiring an additional 545,690 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $704,376,000 after acquiring an additional 403,181 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,438,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $428.18 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $304.18 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $441.04 and a 200-day moving average of $432.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Cowen upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.25.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.