399 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 49.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 19.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Cowen increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.25.

Shares of TDY opened at $428.18 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $304.18 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $441.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

