771 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 8.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 2.3% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $238.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.