Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 982.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

NYSE:LMT opened at $362.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

