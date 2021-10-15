Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,908,000 after buying an additional 1,053,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

MRVI stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion and a PE ratio of 22.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $43.35.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

