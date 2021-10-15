Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

FALN stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

