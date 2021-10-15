Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 248 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $144.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $152.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

