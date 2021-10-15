Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Hits New 12-Month High at $262.20

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $262.20 and last traded at $258.97, with a volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.91.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.50.
The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.08.
In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,452,000 after purchasing an additional 817,959 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after buying an additional 416,447 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 23,697.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 315,649 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 103.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 169,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $27,103,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Churchill Downs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHDN)
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
