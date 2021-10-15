Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Hits New 12-Month High at $262.20

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $262.20 and last traded at $258.97, with a volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.08.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,452,000 after purchasing an additional 817,959 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after buying an additional 416,447 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 23,697.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 315,649 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 103.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 169,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $27,103,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

