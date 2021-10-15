Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.11

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 2179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Several analysts recently commented on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,875,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,577,000 after buying an additional 191,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,754,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,043,000 after purchasing an additional 283,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,114,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,257,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,585,000 after purchasing an additional 673,302 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,614,000 after buying an additional 48,670 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

