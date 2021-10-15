Short Interest in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Rises By 213.3%

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 213.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $10,670,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at about $12,125,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth approximately $970,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth $4,612,000.

NASDAQ:DISA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,638. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

