CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of CSP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 million, a P/E ratio of -288.24 and a beta of 1.76. CSP has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CSP by 3.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CSP by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 251,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CSP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.29% of the company’s stock.

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

