Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Declines By 61.1%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the September 15th total of 819,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ CLEU traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.33. 349,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,633. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. China Liberal Education has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in China Liberal Education during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Liberal Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

