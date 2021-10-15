Toroso Investments LLC Increases Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,764,000 after purchasing an additional 221,753 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 580,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,755,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,949 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $51.81 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.68.

