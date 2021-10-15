Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 640.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 443,487 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.26% of Entergy worth $43,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 4.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

NYSE:ETR opened at $103.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.79. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

