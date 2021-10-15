ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Holdings Increased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,407,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $53,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.3% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 8.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in ViacomCBS by 35.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.