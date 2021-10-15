Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $133.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

