APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.22% of ANSYS worth $56,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after buying an additional 54,928 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after buying an additional 75,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $23,456,562. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $359.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

