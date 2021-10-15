Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $158,000 Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 154.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,085,000 after buying an additional 5,844,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ASE Technology by 286.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after buying an additional 4,567,552 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $21,277,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ASE Technology by 9,103.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,579,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,860,000 after buying an additional 2,551,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ASE Technology by 1,417.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,266,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after buying an additional 2,117,459 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $6.81 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. Equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.3017 dividend. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Nomura cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

