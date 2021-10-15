6,428 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after purchasing an additional 635,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,594,000 after purchasing an additional 987,960 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,683 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,861,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,891,000 after purchasing an additional 694,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.57%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

