Inscription Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,155 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.20.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $308.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.44. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

