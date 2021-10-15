Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.16 Million in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POR. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR opened at $49.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

