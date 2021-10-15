Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,039 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,589,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.92. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

